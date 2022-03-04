Big Data Analytics in Transportation Market Report : Statistics, Facts, Regional Trends & Growth 2029

AMR Logo

The market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefits of big data analytics, such as identification of the bottleneck in the transportation network to enable optimized route planning, detection of networks with poor infrastructure, and calculation of travel delay, drive the Big data analytics in transportation market growth.

However, the lack of skilled labor and data security concerns limit this growth. Moreover, the adoption of transportation analytics by freight transportation and fleet management sectors presents a major growth opportunity for the market.

Big data analytics in the transportation market is segmented based on components, applications, and geography. The components studied in this report are software and services.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into customer analytics and loyalty marketing, customer and pricing optimization, predictive maintenance analysis, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in big data analytics in the transportation market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Splunk Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Teradata Corporation, Cloudera Inc., and Tableau Software, Inc.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global big data analytics in the transportation market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

