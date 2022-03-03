UC Berkeley must withhold thousands of acceptance letters after state Supreme Court ruling

UC Berkeley must cut enrollment by about 3,000 students for next fall after the California Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s order that the prestigious university freeze enrollment at 2020 levels. The decision favors neighbors who are trying to get the campus to stop adding new students without providing enough housing for them.
