Enterprise Collaboration Market 2022: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the trend of BYOD and enterprise mobility across all major regions boosts the demand for such solutions. The key drivers of the enterprise collaboration market include the increased focus of organizations on improving collaboration and communication across several stakeholders that are located at different geographies, the need to unify internal and external collaboration in a single space and widespread usage of social networking websites.

The increasing demand for remote working is encouraging enterprise collaboration vendors to update their solutions. Enterprise collaboration tools help organizations by providing seamless communication between employees.

The report segments the enterprise collaboration market on the basis of component that is further segmented into solutions and services. According to the solutions, the market is divided into enterprise social networks, file sharing and synchronization, gateways and intranet platforms, enterprise video, and others.

Based on the services, the market is classified into professional and managed. According to the organizational size, the market is classified into small and medium businesses, and large enterprises.

Based on the industry vertical, the market is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, public sector, retail, hospitality, IT & telecom, energy and utilities, and others. Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Slack technologies, Inc., VMware, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Igloo, Inc., 8x8, Inc., Fuze Inc., Vonage Networks LLC, and Atlassian Corporation PLC are also provided in this report.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global enterprise collaboration market.

• In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

• This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 20162023, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2016 to 2023 in terms of value and opportunities.

• Level of competition within the industry and the business strategy development are analyzed using the Porters Five Forces model.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

