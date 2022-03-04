Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 5300 Block of Drake Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in the 5300 block of Drake Place, Southeast.

At approximately 9:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 18 year-old Elijah Thomas-Bailey and a 17 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).