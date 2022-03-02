Submit Release
TOMORROW: In Santa Clara County, Governor Newsom to Unveil New Framework to Care for Californians Struggling with Severe Behavioral Health Challenges, Homelessness  

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom will visit a mental health treatment center in Santa Clara County tomorrow to announce his proposed new framework to provide community-based care and support for Californians struggling with severe mental health and substance use disorders, many of whom are experiencing homelessness.

Ahead of the Governor’s 11:30 a.m. press conference in Santa Clara County, administration officials will host a media call tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. to preview the Governor’s proposal, see details below.

9:00 a.m. Administration officials host media conference call 

WHEN: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PST

WHO: California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly; Senior Counselor to the Governor and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Jason Elliott; and the Governor’s Senior Advisor on Aging, Disability and Alzheimer’s Kimberly McCoy Wade.

**NOTE: The teleconference is open to credentialed media only, reporters must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov and provide the names of all participating media members to receive dial-in information for the briefing.

11:30 a.m. Governor’s press conference in Santa Clara County

WHEN: Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as

“CA_Governor_Pack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering.

