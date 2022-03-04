Startup plans to sell Software IP for $480K as NFT to raise money for Ukraine Relief Fund

War time NFTs debut on OpenSea

We had planned to set up an office in Ukraine this Spring. Now, our plans are on hold. Let us promote a Gentler, Kinder Planet, our 501c3. Pls cover us. Thanks

War may sometimes be a necessary evil. But no matter how necessary, it is always evil, never a good. We will not learn how to live together in peace by killing each other's children.” — Jimmy Carter, Nobel Lecture, 12/10/02

CLEARWATER, FL, US, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtualx Technologies Inc, a fast growing startup with numerous patents in Enterprise Software (eg, CRM) and Blockchain based mobile wallets has decided to sell 48% of its mobile CRM portfolio for $480K as an NFT. Half of the proceeds will go to Ukraine Relief Agencies who are desperately in need of funds to deal with the crisis.According to founder and CEO, Cal Tiger, the NFT market has grown rapidly to nearly $35 billion in 2022 from just $95 million in 2020 (Source: CoinDesk). However, while the art world has embraced NFTs, the software world has been slow to jump on the bandwagon. “The value of IP can be billions of dollars, judging from valuations of companies like Whatsapp, Calendly and HelloSign and Slack which are all Cloud based, SaaS companies with an increasing mobile user base, who want speed and convenience of mobile devices.“We found out that it takes 1’000s of dollars and months to develop, test and launch new software products, but due to the growth of the NFT market, we feel that this is an opportune time to sell part of our most valuable product portfolio as an NFT, says Tiger. Previously, we had intended to use the funds for software R&D, sales, marketing and operational costs and open up an office in Ukraine, but due to the unexpected Russian invasion of Ukraine, we feel that we would much rather contribute to Ukraine relief agencies that are faced up with a humanitarian crisis due to this war”.Tiger says that he developed the app with a developer based in Africa and is now in process of launching the app in the Google Play Store. The app doubles up as a simple mobile CRM has some patent-pending features, such as navigating to customer addresses by just pushing the GPS button and saves time, money & helps users to close deals faster. The company which recently raised some money from angel investors targets its products for Real Estate Brokers, Home Improvement Contractors and Field Service Organizations. Whatsapp Buddy is free for Consumers who are based in India, El Salvador, Nigeria, Brazil, Ukraine & most emerging markets (eg, Central America & Africa). In other countries in the West, or where GDP/capita is >$25K USD p.a we will invoice you for $0.99 via Coinbase in either SHIB, BTC or ETH Tokens,” said Founder Cal Tiger.The CRM portfolio includes 99centCRM.com, Whatsapp Buddy, and SmartNDA which uses electronic signatures for users to review and sign documents instantly without using Fax machines or driving to meet customers. To mitigate the risk involved in high tech startups,, Virtualx Technologies plans to offer tokens for $500 to $20K each that can be exchanged for development and technical support services ranging from $25/hr to $40/hr. At $25/hr, this will provide up to 800 hrs of consulting services to cash-strapped startups and small businesses who are still reeling from the Pandemic.For more information, pls download Whatsapp Buddy App via their website, or, if you are an accredited investor or small business owner who needs technical support services, pls sign up for a free 15-minute consultation via Zoom using the Investors link by using the link on our web page.

Nobody is going to break us.