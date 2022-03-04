PennDOT Announces Closure of State Route 2018 (Sarver Road) in Buffalo Township, Butler County

Indiana, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing the closure of State Route 2018 (Sarver Road) in Buffalo Township, Butler County effective today, March 3.

The closure is at the intersection of State Route 2018 (Sarver Road) and State Route 2015 (Monroe Road). To detour, motorists should use the following: State Route 2018 (Sarver Road) to State Route 2015 (Monroe Road) to PA 356 (South/North Pike Road).

There is currently no estimated reopen time.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

