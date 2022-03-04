Submit Release
Governor signs legislation to reform and expedite professional licensure

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed legislation to expedite the process by which New Mexico reviews and processes professional licenses.

The regulatory reform bill is the result of an October 2021 Executive Order by Gov. Lujan Grisham that directed the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department to lead a statewide effort to reform and streamline business regulations, permitting, and licensing.

“New Mexico is a business-friendly state, and we are delivering on streamlined professional licensing practices that make our state a more attractive place to live and work,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I thank the Legislature for its unanimous support of House Bill 191.”

Among the changes in HB 191 is an easier review process for qualified applicants moving to New Mexico from other states who are seeking professional licenses.

“By expediting licensure requests, we can strengthen our workforce in critical areas,” said House Majority Whip Doreen Gallegos. “This law will help us address our nursing shortage right away, making healthcare more accessible for all New Mexicans.”

“This will help us overcome regulatory barriers to put professionals into the jobs where we need them most,” said Representative Dayan Hochman-Vigil.

HB 191:

  • Removes barriers related to licensure that are unrelated to the profession.
  • Provides nurses an expedited license to practice in New Mexico.
  • Makes changes to the grounds for refusal to issue, renew, suspend, or revoke a license by updating the language and removing current barriers that will substantially improve the timely issuance of licensure.
  • Eliminates the requirement of four years of high school for cosmetologist instructor and barber instructor applicants.
  • Provides the opportunity for licensure for those who are in good standing and have practiced without complaints to transfer their licenses and easily start working after a move.

“This legislation removes unnecessary barriers to licensure and provides a path for qualified professionals moving to New Mexico. I am very appreciative of the bill sponsors who spearheaded this initiative, and the Legislature who unanimously communicated that New Mexico is open for business. I am especially grateful to Governor Lujan Grisham for her support of this critical piece of legislation,” said Superintendent Trujillo.

