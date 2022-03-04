Special Open Enrollment Period for Nevada Salvasen Health and Triada Consumers

Contact: Hermoliva Abejar, Chief Insurance Examiner

Phone: (775) 687-0741

Email: habejar@doi.nv.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 3, 2022

Nevada Division of Insurance and the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange Encourage Salvasen Health consumers to act soon to enroll in a new plan.

Carson City, NV - The Nevada Division of Insurance and the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency responsible for connecting Nevadans to qualified health plans through the online health insurance marketplace, Nevada Health Link, are notifying Nevada residents that products/plans offered through Salvasen Health and Triada are terminating as of March 31, 2022.

Salvasen Health is not authorized to sell health insurance or health plans in the state of Nevada. In order to obtain comprehensive coverage starting on April 1, 2022, consumers currently covered by a Salvasen Health product must enroll in a new plan. However, you do not need to wait, and it is recommended that you act as soon as possible to secure appropriate coverage.

YOU HAVE TWO WAYS TO IDENTIFY COMPREHENSIVE INSURED HEALTH PLANS AND ENROLL:

Contact Nevada Health Link , the state’s online health insurance marketplace, to enroll in a comprehensive health plan or to learn about eligibility options . You can contact Nevada Health Link by calling 1-800-547-2927 or by visiting their website at https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/qualify/ . The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange has Special Enrollment Period options available for you due to the termination of your Salvasen product, meaning you will be able to access a new plan outside of the regular Open Enrollment Period. Enrollment in a Nevada Health Link plan must be completed by the 15th of the month for the plan to be effective the following month. To access the Special Enrollment Period, you must call the Nevada Health Link at the above number and let the representative know that you were enrolled in a Salvasen plan. Most people who enroll in health coverage through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance to pay for their coverage. If you or someone in your family appears to qualify for government health coverage programs such as Medicaid or Nevada Check Up, Nevada Health Link will alert you during the screening process and direct you to the right place to enroll in those programs if you wish.

Purchase a plan directly from a licensed insurance company in Nevada. The Nevada

Division of Insurance website provides a tool to help you compare health insurance rates and find health insurance policies not available through the Exchange for families that do not qualify for subsidies. The tool can be found at: https://doi.nv.gov/Health_Insurance_Rates/Rate_Review/.

Claims for eligible services provided to you through your termination will be processed according to the provisions of your product documents. All claims must be submitted within 90 days of the 3/31/2022 termination date.

If you have any questions regarding your existing product or regarding the termination of this product, or if you need assistance with claims, please contact Salvasen Health at 877-707-1442.

Consumers with questions or concerns may also contact the Division of Insurance's Consumer Service Unit at (702) 486-4009.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The State of Nevada Division of Insurance, a Division of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, protects the rights of Nevada consumers and regulates Nevada's $19 billion insurance industry. The Division of Insurance has offices in Carson City and Las Vegas. In 2020, the Division investigated more than 2,300 consumer complaints, answered over 10,000 inquiries, and recovered over $4.5 million on behalf of consumers. For more information about the Division of Insurance, visit DOI.NV.GOV.