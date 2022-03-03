Arizona State Troopers Seize 25 Pounds of Cocaine and 2.2 Pounds of Fentanyl Powder

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, an Arizona State Trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet sedan for moving violations on eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 44, in Kingman. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered 25 pounds of cocaine and over 2.2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder concealed inside the vehicle.

The driver, 39-year-old Raphael R. Morris of Homer Glen, Illinois, was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail on charges including transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Drug dealers may cut cocaine and other drugs with fentanyl - which can be illegally manufactured at relatively low cost - to create a more potent and addictive product.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of fentanyl powder – the same amount our trooper seized in this stop - has the potential to kill 500,000 people.