World-Record: Concierge Auctions Announces $141M-Plus Pending Sale of America’s Largest Residence The first and last of its kind, The One is elevated to maximize its 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. Ten years in the making, the jaw-dropping 105,000-square-foot estate cements itself in a class of it's own as a home of this magnitude will never again be built in Los Angeles. Mega-resort style amenities including five pools, a private nightclub, full-service beauty salon, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, four-lane bowling alley, Dolby Digital theater, and so much more. The One offers an unmatched opportunity to experience living on a scale beyond your wildest dreams.

The One is officially pending sale for over $141 million—more than double the highest US real estate sale at auction and nearly 50% higher than the world record

We’re thrilled to have broken our own previous world record for the fifth consecutive time...and to make history by selling the largest residence to ever hit the global market.” — Chad Roffers, Concierge Auctions President

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that The One in Bel Air, California, America’s largest residence, is now pending sale for over $141 million in cooperation with multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates.

After a competitive field of bidder activity, the auction closed on March 3rd at a price more than double the highest U.S sale at auction and nearly 50% higher than the world record. When closed, the sale will mark Concierge Auctions’ fifth World Record for the highest price ever achieved for a residence at auction.

“Since the inception of Concierge Auctions, the highest level of luxury auctions have become our hallmark: The One was no exception,” stated Chad Roffers, Concierge Auctions President. “In only 55 days, we secured a strong field of global interest from America to Europe, Asia, and The Middle East, doing exactly what we do best—finding the most affluent buyers from every pocket of the world. We’re thrilled to have broken our own previous world record for the fifth consecutive time, once again breaking the record with a California property, and to make history by selling the largest residence to ever hit the global market.”

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions resulted in over 200,000 website/page views from 170 countries—led by the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands and over 2,800 prospects, 40 showings, and 5 bidders from the United States and New Zealand.

An estate for the ages, The One sits high above the City of Angels, where a luxurious lifestyle, popular culture, and seclusion reign supreme. The first and last of its kind, The One is a work of art set on 3.8 acres with breathtaking, 360-degree panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, downtown Los Angeles, and the San Gabriel Mountains. Ten years in the making, the estate is the largest and grandest house ever built in the urban world. The property is spread over a jaw-dropping 105,000-square-feet with every imaginable mega-resort style amenity, including five vast pools, a private nightclub, full-service beauty salon, wellness spa, 10,000-square-foot sky deck, 400-foot private outdoor running track, private Dolby Digital theater, and much more.

“I could not have asked for a better group of agents to work with on this monumental auction,” stated Mario Vargas, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Concierge Auctions. “From our expert listing agents’ partnership, to agents and prospective buyers traveling across the world to view this once-in-a-lifetime property, to top agents in the market touring and working to maximize the global exposure to their own networks—we are pleased to work with spectacular individuals on every sale to achieve outcomes like this.”

If you missed out on this opportunity, we are pleased to offer a second incredible estate at 777 Sarbonne Road in Bel Air, California. This modern architectural masterpiece, perched atop a rare promontory, features protected 360-degree panoramic views of Los Angeles, endless five-star amenities, and top-tier entertainment spaces and capabilities. The property is available for showings daily 1–4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

