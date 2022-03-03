Volunteers needed to plant native shrub seedlings in Southwest Idaho

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for volunteers to assist in planting native shrub seedlings in multiple locations in Southwest Idaho during the spring. These plantings are an effort to restore wildlife habitat that burned during recent wildfires — jump-starting nature’s recovery in critical areas for Idaho’s wildlife.

"Early spring and late fall is the perfect time of year to plant shrub seedlings in Idaho and expect them to establish for wildlife to utilize in the future," Michael Young, wildlife biologist at Idaho Fish and Game said.

This spring, Young expects to plant seedlings at four important locations: Boise River Wildlife Management Area near Spring Shores; 2020 Woodhead Fire near Cambridge; 2006 Chubby Spain Fire in Owyhee County; and state land in the Danskin Mountains.

Volunteer opportunities for native shrub planting are available every Saturday in March, in addition to April 9 and April 23. All tools and equipment will be provided and transportation is available from the Boise/Nampa area if volunteers RSVP. For more information or to sign up for a project, contact Young at: michael.young@idfg.idaho.gov.

In addition to individuals, Fish and Game also encourages groups to get involved, whether it is sporting groups, community and church groups, clubs, students, and scouting organizations.

Native shrubs and volunteers are critical for Idaho’s wildlife

Sagebrush and bitterbrush are an extremely valuable part of the landscape for wildlife, particularly during winter. Everything from small mammals, birds and insects to large animals like elk and deer rely on these plants to survive, whether for food, nesting, or shelter.

When fires wipe out swaths of this habitat, nature needs a helping hand, either because the right conditions don’t exist for natural recovery, or there aren’t enough plants in the immediate vicinity of the burn area to reseed it. That’s where Fish and Game their crew of volunteers step in: Every spring — armed with trowels, augers, knee pads and thousands of sagebrush and bitterbrush seedlings — crews scamper up and down hillsides to give nature that needed boost. In the past 25 years, volunteers in the Southwest Region have planted more than 1 million seedlings in over 100 locations.

The work can be hard, but it's also rewarding, and Fish and Game is always looking for more people to join the volunteer family.

“We accept volunteers that come out once a year to several times a month. And frankly, we would have a hard time doing this without them,” said Young. “There’s something available for everyone, and ‘Come one, come all’ is our motto.”