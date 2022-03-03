Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,485 in the last 365 days.

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Cunningham associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

3 March 2022

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Heather Cunningham to the circuit court. There are 23 applicants, of whom 10 indicate they are female and four report being minority applicants; eight presently work in the private sector, and 15 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 47.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:

 

Monique D. Abby

Eisha Ahmed-Petersen

Seth A. Albin

David L. Bryant

Nicole Chiravollatti

Jason A. Denney

Chastidy Dillon-Amelung

Sean P. Dolan

Matthew J. Floyd

Bridget L. Halquist

Heather S. Heffner

Megan H. Julian

Daniel P. Kertz

Margaret M. McCartney

Robert C. Moore

Curtis J. Niewald

Eric S. Peterson

Justin W. Ruth

Ian C. Simmons

Thomas D. Smith

Dean A. Stark

Natalie P. Warner

D. Kimberly Whittle

 

The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 10 a.m. April 13 and 14, 2022, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing are required. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees for each vacancy to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees for each position.   

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; William P. Grant, secretary of the commission; Al Koller III; Matthew Reh; and Kelly Wittenbrink.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

(314) 539-4300

You just read:

21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Cunningham associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.