21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee and meeting information for Cunningham associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

3 March 2022

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Heather Cunningham to the circuit court. There are 23 applicants, of whom 10 indicate they are female and four report being minority applicants; eight presently work in the private sector, and 15 are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 47.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:

Monique D. Abby Eisha Ahmed-Petersen Seth A. Albin David L. Bryant Nicole Chiravollatti Jason A. Denney Chastidy Dillon-Amelung Sean P. Dolan Matthew J. Floyd Bridget L. Halquist Heather S. Heffner Megan H. Julian Daniel P. Kertz Margaret M. McCartney Robert C. Moore Curtis J. Niewald Eric S. Peterson Justin W. Ruth Ian C. Simmons Thomas D. Smith Dean A. Stark Natalie P. Warner D. Kimberly Whittle

The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 10 a.m. April 13 and 14, 2022, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; face masks and social distancing are required. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three nominees for each vacancy to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees for each position.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Sherri B. Sullivan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; William P. Grant, secretary of the commission; Al Koller III; Matthew Reh; and Kelly Wittenbrink.

