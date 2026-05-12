Fact Sheet: Commissioner James Brown Summarizes Public Comment Received by His Agency on Future of Digital Assets and Innovation

May 12, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — Immediately upon his swearing in as Montana’s 18th State Auditor in January 2025, Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown directed his office to hold a series of public listening sessions around the state to receive input on digital assets, financial innovation, and emerging blockchain technologies.

As a result, the agency hosted three very well attended and informative sessions in February 2025, June 2025, and February 2026. The sessions were held in Helena, Bozeman and Kalispell. The comment process drew responses from a broad range of stakeholders, including industry participants, consumer advocates, academic experts, and members of the public. In brief, Commissioner Brown’s office received the following public comment themes: – Montanans recognize the importance of establishing a regulatory framework for digital assets that ensures market integrity and protects consumers from fraud and volatility; – Montanans seek regulatory clarity for digital assets so businesses and entrepreneurs clearly understand the legal environment and rules in which they can and will operate; – Montanans want government to help foster innovation in the digital assets market, utilize the alternative financial services offered by digital assets, and drive economic growth in Montana through the growing digital assets industry; – Montanans see the need to align state, federal and international regulatory frameworks. The full hearing summaries are available on the agency’s webpage, which is linked HERE. In addition to being the lead agency in reaching out to Treasure State residents regarding the growth of the digital economy, Commissioner Brown also serves as a member of the Montana Legislature’s Blockchain and Digital Innovation Task Force. Created by the 2025 Montana Legislature, the Task Force is charged with developing policy recommendations to guide future state policy developments, rulemaking considerations, and stakeholder engagement efforts. The Task Force is set to wrap up its work later this summer. “My foremost goal as Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance is to protect consumers from fraudsters and scammers, many of whom abuse digital assets to perpetrate their criminal schemes,” Commissioner Brown said. “However, based on the public comment received by my agency as a result of our outreach efforts, I also envision Montana as a leader in emerging technologies, like digital tokens. In turn, I am committed to implementing a thoughtful, balanced approach to government regulation that balances industry innovation with accountability for wrongful actions.” Montana victims of fraud involving digital assets are encouraged to reach out to Commissioner Brown’s office at 406-444-2040. Montanans who have questions about operating in the digital assets industry are also encouraged to contact the office for information. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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