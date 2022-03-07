SALESFORCE INVITES THECODERY CEO ROBERT JACQUES AND OTHER TECH LEADERS TO JOIN NEWLY CREATED ADVISORY BOARD
I was honored to be asked to join the inaugural board team. Salesforce has always been an ecosystem of inclusion and collaboration. ”PETALUMA, CA, US, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- theCodery, a distributed Salesforce Consulting firm, is proud to announce that its CEO Robert Jacques, has been named to the inaugural Salesforce Product Development Organization Partner Advisory Board. The focus of this advisory board is to help Salesforce better understand the perspectives of Product Development partners with respect to the Salesforce product roadmap. Additionally, the board will provide members with an open forum to share insights and feedback directly to Salesforce as well as network and collaborate with each other.
— Robert Jacques
“I was honored to be asked to join the inaugural board team,” said theCodery CEO Robert Jacques. “Salesforce has always been an ecosystem of inclusion and collaboration focused on driving customer success and I’m confident this board will continue that tradition,” he added.
Members of the Salesforce Product Development Organization Partner Advisory Board were nominated and selected on an invitation-only basis. The group plans to meet quarterly over the next two years and will provide honest feedback and insight into trends facing their various industries. Additionally, Salesforce anticipates working groups will be formed by the board to address specific areas of customer need or focus.
“The Partner Advisory Board will also help theCodery have greater insight into Salesforce’s strategic initiatives and vision at the earliest possible stage,” said Jacques. “This early access will allow us to better anticipate and plan how these initiatives can be leveraged for the benefit of our customers. It’s a win-win!”
theCodery is a U.S.-based, full-service Salesforce Consulting Partner. As a remote-first organization, we deliver Systems Implementation (SI) and Product Development (PDO) services to clients in the High Tech, Retail, and Healthcare industries nationwide. We focus on helping clients delight their customers through better self-service, automation, integration, and deeper engagement in Marketing, Sales, and Service processes. For more information, please visit www.thecodery.io.
