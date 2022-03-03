Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on March 8 and March 15, 2022

MARYLAND, March 3 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 3, 2022

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

March 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 7 at 5 p.m.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) - $7,821,000 for FEMA Emergency Protective Measures Grant (Source of Funds: State Funds) Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, DHHS - $224,956 for Newcomers Enhancements and Assistance (Source of Funds: General Fund: Undesignated Reserves) Special Appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget, Housing Opportunities Commission (HOC) Non-Departmental Account (NDA) - $3,000,000 (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves)

March 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 14 at 5 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, DHHS - $69,691,000 for COVID-19 Emergency Response (Source of Funds: County General Reserves) Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) - $13,900,000 for General Personnel and Operating Costs (Source of Funds: Undesignated Reserves Fire Fund Reserves) Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - $602,651 for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Planned Life Cycle Asset Replacement (Source of Funds: Aging Schools Program) Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Office of the County Executive - $45,528 to support the establishment of the Office of Grants Management (Source of Funds: General Fund Undesignated Reserves)

The Council and committees are currently meeting via Zoom because of ongoing construction and technology upgrades in the Council's Hearing Room and the inability to conduct meetings in a socially distant way in other areas of the Council Office Building with television broadcast capacity. Residents who would like to call in to testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

