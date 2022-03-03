Submit Release
Council President Albornoz to be Joined by Councilmember Navarro for Media Availability on March 7 at 11:45 a.m.

MARYLAND, March 3 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Rockville, Md., March 3, 2022— On Monday, March 7 at 11:45 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Councilmember Nancy Navarro for a media availability to discuss various Council matters. 

Council President Albornoz will provide updates on the Council’s upcoming session, and Councilmember Navarro will discuss a proposed initiative to expand wellness centers in all schools. This initiative is being spearheaded by Councilmember Navarro and is part of continued efforts to find holistic solutions that focus on the mental health and well-being of our students, without compromising their physical safety. Learn more about this essential plan for young people across Montgomery County here

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update. 

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.  

The public can watch on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil). 

Members of the media must RSVP before 11 a.m. on March 7 to Sonya Healy at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.  

For more information contact: Sonya Healy, legislative information officer, at Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-328-2069 or Lillian Cruz, deputy chief of staff, Office of Council President Albornoz at Lillian.Cruz@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240-777-7801. 

# # #

Release ID: 22-093 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-328-2069 , Lillian Cruz 240-777-7801 Categories: Gabe Albornoz, Nancy Navarro

