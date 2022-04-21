Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer in Maine to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation If Prior to 1982 He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

In order to get compensated a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last twelve months must be able to get specific about their asbestos exposure in the navy.” — Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BANGOR , MAINE , USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer in Maine to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 he had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes, and the financial compensation claim does not involve suing the navy. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars.

The Advocate says, "In order to get compensated a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last twelve months must be able to get specific about their asbestos exposure in the navy. The more specific the information the better when it comes to compensation. Just as an example ship-submarine engine rooms/propulsion centers, machine shops or repair crews probably all had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982.

"If the person we have just described sounds like you, or your husband or dad-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maine US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Lewiston, Bangor or anywhere in or anywhere in Maine. https://Maine.USNavyLungCancer.Com

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact. Frequently compensation for people like this might exceed $100,000.” https:// USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maine include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, workers at one of Maine’s numerous power plants, mill workers, factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, millwrights, welders, pipefitters, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.