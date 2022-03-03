Smart Finance ICO Launch will be announced soon, a New Grade of DeFi Platform Based on Artificial Intelligence

Neural networks of Smart Finance will empower and optimize its financial crypto platform with unique market features

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Finance today announced its revolutionary, decentralized finance (DeFi), crypto solution. The solution is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and Mathematical Expectations (ME). Through these technologies the Smart Finance Token provides a secure, and cost effective strategy for intelligent trading on the cryptocurrency market, creating excellent value for investors.







Smart Finance, currently finalizing details of bleeding edge technical designs for release to the market, is set to become the top cryptocurrency trading tool with precision trading through computer aided decision making to maximize profit potential. The 3 computer aided technologies allow for better, more efficient, trading with optimal results and a safeguard against typical human errors.

During an interview with the Founder of Smart Finance – TheZarchitect, he said “Artificial Intelligence is the ultimate game changer in the crypto sector. AI provides a smart and powerful automated trading robot that can estimate crypto market values and automatically trade for you. This is the best crypto technology and the most efficient and straightforward method for trade monitoring and dedicated oversight. At any given time, Investor will know the status of their portfolio.”

Invest smart, and beat the market volatility

Extreme volatility of cryptocurrency trading will always carry risks, Smart Finance offers a platform where these risks mitigated through intelligent investing. Smart Finance offers the potential for substantial rewards, better than any other methods of trading on the market today.

During market days, prices fluctuate rapidly, providing opportunities to generate consistent revenues. To maximize profits from these price movements, large volumes of data must be processed quickly. The Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities at the heart of Smart Finance offer its users a great advantage through processing large quantities of data quickly, and accurately.

Smart Finance brings a plethora of unique features to its clients, adding value and safeguarding the investor. The AntiScamAI (ASAI) is an AI-powered scanner, which will analyse new token projects to determine potential scams.

ASAI works on a three-step analysis:

Step 1 – Website, social media and whitepaper analysis

The content of the project website is first analyzed, such as the text and images used. Additionally any white paper and related social media are checked. The AI analyzer is checking, and making a score based on the writing fluency level, any plagiarisms, paraphrasing from other projects and any images that have been copied.

Step 2 – Token smart contract checking

The token smart contract for the project will be checked for red flags, typical tests used during full audits are leveraged. SMF AI check if the liquidity is locked, test the token ownership, check the maximum allowed taxes and whether a block from selling function exists. Another score is calculated.

Step 3 – Broad online media search

The final step in checking the project is to search online content general for market consensus, understand what people are saying. Leveraging NLP (Natural Language Process), SMF check a defined scope of crypto-orientated news websites and discussion forums.

Invest smartly, like the whales.

Another feature is Whale AI Tracker, which can track the wallets of user selected whales. The AI engine will be able to monitor for transactions, and copy them before they complete. Utilizing this feature allows Investor to “trade as the whales do”, and profit when they do.

Finally, SMF have an auto-trading AI powered bot. A first in the crypto world to be powered by AI, it provides a loss insurance to the user.

A Smart Finance spokesperson explained, “The main advantages of AI and ML are the ability to analyse large amounts of data, an amazing ability to learn, and benefits of taking action with accuracy and speed.”

Neural networks have the power

At the center of the Smart Finance AI platform are the neural networks. These powerful networks produce forecasts around the dynamics of the cryptocurrency market. The system monitors, compares and forecasts exchange rate variations during the trading day with accuracy of up to 90%. Smart Finance’s approach centers around technical and fundamental analysis.

“This may make things considerably simpler for new cryptocurrency traders who haven't yet had time to learn how the crypto world works. In order to determine the mood of the crypto market, an investor requires analysis of a large amount of data. This includes articles, blogs, forums and even the comments that go with them. SMF platform, which is built on artificial intelligence technologies, automatically performs the analysis and provides instantaneous, actionable results,” added Neil Doody, CTO of Smart Finance.

SMF Tokenomonics

The token underneath Smart Finance also comes with its own value added tokenomics, designed to encourage and provide value to long term holders. On all buys and sells of the SMF token, a 11% tax is levied, and all existing investors are rewarded with 3% in the stable coin USDT. This is a great way to reward for long term investors, who will accrue rewards through each transaction that is made.

SMF also offer staking, Holder can stake their tokens to receive daily compounding interest. When holder can stake their tokens, will continue to receive rewards from the tax distributions in USDT.

