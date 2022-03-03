Golden Time: Odd Eye Panorama

“You must direct all your strength so that you can reestablish yourself in the world, and this means that you must keep your nerves and all your faculties...”” — — excerpt from, The Gang of Black Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick “Rapace” Albouy has published his fiction book title The Gang of Black

Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs. The main character of the book finally believed that “Christ

has risen!” as what he confessed out loud. It also shares that God is for everybody: to all

nationalities, races, gender orientation, and who have different religious affiliations. The target

audience of this book is children to adults of all ages from 7 to 77 years of age. You can always

find a newfound faith and hope for what the future lay ahead.

“This is an excellent book written by my roommate when I was studying in the States!! An amazing

story worth reading if you are a book lover!!” — Barnes & Noble customer review.

“Great book! Passionate and empowering! Great read, please check it out! Will you keep on the

edge of your seat?” — Amazon customer review.

Patrick “Rapace” Albouy was born in Paris Division 19th. He was in an orphanage from the age of

six to seventeen. He then moves with his mother to Paris XV, France. He came to America in

January of 1978... He is part Russian. He was raised in the Russian boarding school near Paris,

France. He is an ENFP. He became an American in 2019. He now lives in San Jose, California.

The Gang of Black Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs

Written by: Patrick “Rapace” Albouy

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

