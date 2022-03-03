The Gang of Black Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick “Rapace” Albouy has published his fiction book title The Gang of Black
Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs. The main character of the book finally believed that “Christ
has risen!” as what he confessed out loud. It also shares that God is for everybody: to all
nationalities, races, gender orientation, and who have different religious affiliations. The target
audience of this book is children to adults of all ages from 7 to 77 years of age. You can always
find a newfound faith and hope for what the future lay ahead.
“This is an excellent book written by my roommate when I was studying in the States!! An amazing
story worth reading if you are a book lover!!” — Barnes & Noble customer review.
“Great book! Passionate and empowering! Great read, please check it out! Will you keep on the
edge of your seat?” — Amazon customer review.
Patrick “Rapace” Albouy was born in Paris Division 19th. He was in an orphanage from the age of
six to seventeen. He then moves with his mother to Paris XV, France. He came to America in
January of 1978... He is part Russian. He was raised in the Russian boarding school near Paris,
France. He is an ENFP. He became an American in 2019. He now lives in San Jose, California.
Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
