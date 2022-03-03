Submit Release
VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Recognizes Three-Year Anniversary of Back the Blue

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing the three-year anniversary of the Back the Blue campaign. Since the campaign’s inception, 44 Back the Blue Awards have been presented to heroic Floridians and organizations that support law enforcement. Attorney General Moody created the award in 2019 to recognize law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations going above and beyond to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and Florida communities.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “In Florida, we back our blue. That is why, three years ago, I started a campaign designed to honor those who go above and beyond to help make sure Florida remains the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation. As we recognize three years of our Back the Blue initiative, take a moment to nominate an officer, citizen or organization working to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Beginning with a boy, Zechariah Cartledge, who ran to honor law enforcement officers who have fallen in the line of duty, three years of the Back the Blue campaign saw the award go to a wide variety of Floridians. Attorney General Moody has recognized police officers, sheriff deputies, highway patrol officers, police K-9s, private citizens and community organizations with an award.

Here are some of the most recent Back the Blue Alerts: For more information on the Back the Blue program, to view past award recipients, or to nominate someone, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/BackTheBlue.
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Back the Blue campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Supporting law enforcement is a top priority for Attorney General Moody and the mission of Back the Blue is to commend Florida’s brave law enforcement officers and Floridians who back them.

