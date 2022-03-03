Pavement Preservation Project Set Begin Next Week on Carlisle Pike (Route 1010) on Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work on a 2.21-mile pavement preservation project on Carlisle Pike (Route 1010) in Hampden Township and Camp Hill Borough, Cumberland County, is set to begin next week.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin constructing ADA curb ramps within the project limits on Monday, March 7. Work will be from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM weekdays. No traffic impacts are expected during this part of the project. Work will be performed at night when there are traffic impacts later in the project.

This project includes roadway milling, resurfacing, ADA Ramps, guide rail, and line painting on Carlisle Pike from approximately Gateway Drive and the ramp to Route 581 in Hampden Township to N. 32nd Street in Camp Hill Borough.

Work is expected to be completed by August 29, 2022.

Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg PA, is the prime contractor on this $1,572,905 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###