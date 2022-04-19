Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges an Oil Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma in Texas to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste about Compensation That Might be Millions of Dollars

If your husband or dad is a former oil refinery worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Texas call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a former oil refinery worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Texas, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. The refinery might have been located in Beaumont, Corpus Christi, Bay Town, Austin, San Antonio, Borger, El Paso, Big Spring, Deer Park, or anywhere in Texas.

"For a person like this to receive the best possible financial compensation it is vital they recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos at an oil refinery. It is this information that will become the foundation for a compensation claim. Texas based attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste can be extremely helpful in this process because he has been working with people like this for decades-and he will be able to help them develop the specifics of their asbestos exposures-especially if the person with mesothelioma worked on a repair-maintenance crew, as an electrician, machinist, mechanic, welder, or a pipefitter at an oil refinery.

"For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste an oil refinery worker with mesothelioma or their family are welcome to call 800-714-0303 anytime."



For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Texas, the Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim and their families get to the right physicians at one of these hospitals:

* MD Anderson Cancer Center: Houston, Texas. The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic in Houston might be one the best cancer clinics in the world.

*Baylor Saint Luke's Medical Center Cancer Center: Houston, Texas

The Texas Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including cities such as Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, Plano, Laredo, Waco, Arlington, etc.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Texas include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, oil rig workers, chemical plant workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, or 1980s.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, because Texas is one of the nation's largest energy producing states mesothelioma does happen to good people in Texas.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: