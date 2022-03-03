Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,454 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Elaine Gannon’s Capitol Report for March 3, 2022

Senator Elaine Gannon’s Capitol Report for March 3, 2022

Reaching the Half-Way Point

If I compared the legislative session to a NASCAR race, the flagman would be crossing the green and white flags to signal the half-way point. The first half of the 2022 legislative session ends March 4, so senators are racing to get their proposals around another lap and closer to the finish line. I’m proud to report my proposal to extend Medicaid coverage to postpartum women to one year, Senate Bill 698, has been placed on the informal calendar for perfection, accelerating it one lap closer to seeing the checkered flag waved. My bill to grant the Department of Health and Senior Services the authority to suspend or revoke contracts with providers who have committed Medicaid fraud in another state, Senate Bill 779, also propelled forward by passing out of committee.

On March 2, I was honored to speak up for our furry friends as I explained the benefits of Senate Bill 697 in a hearing with the Senate Local Government and Elections Committee. This proposal replaces the discriminatory and antiquated breed-specific bans with dangerous dog ordinances. Witnesses explained how dangerous dog ordinances are much more effective in keeping communities and people safe. Representatives from the business sector, Humane Society, Missouri Veterinary Association and pet organizations spoke in favor of the legislation.

Women Legislators of Missouri Offer Scholarships

If you know a graduating senior girl who would benefit from $1,000 for college, encourage her to apply for a scholarship from the Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus. Candidates may apply online and submit a 500-word essay that answers the question “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish, and why?” Applications must be submitted before March 24, and the caucus will honor all recipients with a reception in the State Capitol on April 25.

Welcoming Guests from the 3rd Senatorial District

Visiting with folks from home is kind of like a pit stop during the day’s legislative race. Thanks for making the trip and refueling my passion to serve!

West St. Francois County R-IV High School students, Macey Bone and Kylee Medlin, pose with Sen. Gannon.

Travis Barnes explains Ironworks to Sen. Gannon during his Capitol visit.

Advocates hosted an election integrity rally in the Rotunda and met with legislators on March 3. Christian and Anita Dennert, Daryl Johnston, Josef Svoboda and James Tech explain their views to Sen. Gannon.

You just read:

Sen. Elaine Gannon’s Capitol Report for March 3, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.