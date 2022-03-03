Senator Barbara Anne Washington Encourages Female High School Seniors to Apply for Women Legislators Scholarship

JEFFERSON CITY — The women legislators of the Missouri House of Representatives and the Missouri Senate have established a one-time scholarship opportunity for young ladies in their senior year of high school.

This one-time scholarship was created by the women legislators of the Missouri General Assembly to provide financial assistance to young ladies who will graduate from high school in the spring of 2022. Candidates should exemplify leadership skills, academic excellence and community service.

“There is a great opportunity for young ladies in their senior year of high school to receive financial assistance to help with their postsecondary education,” Senator Washington said. “I encourage all qualified young ladies graduating from high school from our community to apply today.”

Interested candidates may apply at http://bit.ly/molegwomen before March 24, 2022. Women legislators will then select recipients and hold a reception at the State Capitol in their honor on April 25, 2022. Scholarships will be presented to the recipients in the Missouri House of Representatives’ chambers. For further information about the scholarship, please call 573-751-4787.

###