More about Gov. Kemp Appoints Deah Warren as Superior Court Judge of the Douglas Judicial Circuit

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of Deah Warren as Superior Court Judge for the Douglas Judicial Circuit. Ms. Warren will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of The Honorable David Emerson. Judge Emerson's resignation was effective December 31, 2021.

Deah Warren has served as Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Douglas County District Attorney's Office since January 2021, having previously served as Deputy Chief District Attorney for the Major Case Unit and a Senior Assistant District Attorney. Ms. Warren has also worked in the District Attorney's Offices of Fulton and Clayton Counties. Ms. Warren received her Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law, and her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Spelman College.

