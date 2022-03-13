Submit Release
News Search

There were 146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,973 in the last 365 days.

Rapid Learning Pickleball Announces the Opening of the New Coaching Season for the Year

Pickleball lessons in Coeur d'Alene will resume this month, subject to the weather. This is the third season that pickleball coaching has been offered.

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, USA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New pickleball lessons in Coeur d' Alene are resuming in Coeur d’Alene this month. Rapid Learning Pickleball Coaching continues with private lessons to help players of all levels improve their skills and feel more confident on the court during their next game. This is the third season for this pickleball coaching in Coeur d’ Alene. Interested players should go to MyPickleball.coach

These lessons are for anyone that is interested in learning how to play pickleball. Classes will be held at local public park. The coach will meet with players to help them work on specific shots or skills to get them to the next skill level. The instructor has experience teaching others and breaking down new sports into easily understood concepts.

The private coaching offers a variety of programs throughout each season that allow players of all levels to get out on the court and play a fun game of pickleball year-round. Whether students are just looking for fun pickup games with other enthusiasts or are seeking tips from a professional coach; there is something for all players.

During classes, players learn footwork and proper strokes (forehand, backhand, overhead). A typical private class is an hour and a half long. Players of all levels are welcome.

Interested players should book early, as slots are limited and by mid-summer, lesson are booked a couple of weeks out. The first session will usually include a skills assessment to determine exactly what needs to be worked on to get the student to the next level. From there, students are helped with drills to develop their skills and muscle memory. These sessions develop proper technique, whether for beginners or more advanced players that want to improve. Questions about these pickleball lessons in Coeur d' Alene should be directed through their website.

Tom Darzes
Rapid Learning Pickleball
+1 503-308-8037
email us here

You just read:

Rapid Learning Pickleball Announces the Opening of the New Coaching Season for the Year

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.