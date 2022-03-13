Rapid Learning Pickleball Announces the Opening of the New Coaching Season for the Year

Pickleball lessons in Coeur d'Alene will resume this month, subject to the weather. This is the third season that pickleball coaching has been offered.

COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO, USA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New pickleball lessons in Coeur d' Alene are resuming in Coeur d’Alene this month. Rapid Learning Pickleball Coaching continues with private lessons to help players of all levels improve their skills and feel more confident on the court during their next game. This is the third season for this pickleball coaching in Coeur d’ Alene. Interested players should go to MyPickleball.coach

These lessons are for anyone that is interested in learning how to play pickleball. Classes will be held at local public park. The coach will meet with players to help them work on specific shots or skills to get them to the next skill level. The instructor has experience teaching others and breaking down new sports into easily understood concepts.

The private coaching offers a variety of programs throughout each season that allow players of all levels to get out on the court and play a fun game of pickleball year-round. Whether students are just looking for fun pickup games with other enthusiasts or are seeking tips from a professional coach; there is something for all players.

During classes, players learn footwork and proper strokes (forehand, backhand, overhead). A typical private class is an hour and a half long. Players of all levels are welcome.

Interested players should book early, as slots are limited and by mid-summer, lesson are booked a couple of weeks out. The first session will usually include a skills assessment to determine exactly what needs to be worked on to get the student to the next level. From there, students are helped with drills to develop their skills and muscle memory. These sessions develop proper technique, whether for beginners or more advanced players that want to improve. Questions about these pickleball lessons in Coeur d' Alene should be directed through their website.