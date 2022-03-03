New LINA 4’ and 8’ LED Strip Lights from Access Fixtures

LINA 4' Linear LED Strip Light LINA 8' Linear LED Strip Light

Access Fixtures has a new line of budget friendly linear LED fixtures available in 4' and 8'.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a new line of linear LED light fixtures called LINA. This is a budget friendly LED Strip Light constructed from durable steel and white polycarbonate. This LED Strip Light has a CRI of 80+ for excellent color rendering. LINA is perfect for hospitals, offices, malls, and other commercial indoor spaces requiring consistently uniform linear lighting. LINA fixtures feature a polycarbonate diffuser lens that minimizes glare and provides for even light distribution. A notable feature is LINA 8’ LED Strip Lights that can be shipped in a 4 foot box which reduces shipping expenses. Even better, all orders over $1,500 ship freight free.

“LINA LED Strip Lights are available in both 4’ and 8’ configurations, and typically using 8’ LED Strip Lights reduces installation cost as compared with 4’ LED Strip Lights.” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “A key feature of the 8’ LINA LED Strip Light is that it ships in a 4’ box. An 8’ LINA LED Strip Light can ship via a parcel service as opposed to a truck and that reduces freight cost.”

These linear LED fixtures are UL, CUL, RoHS, and DLC listed and available in 4000K. LINA is lightweight and can be installed sequentially. LINA emits 130 lumens per watt and is compatible with 120-277v. In addition, these fixtures are 0-10v dimmable and have an L70 life of over 50,000 hours. LINA 4’ comes in 20w, 30w, or 40w and LINA 8’ comes in 40w and 60w. Surface mount the LINA to any ceiling with ease. This fixture operates effectively between -4 degrees Fahrenheit and 104 degrees Fahrenheit. All LINA fixtures come with a five year Access Fixtures warranty. Questions about which LINA LED linear fixture will work for your lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.



About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.

