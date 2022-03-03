Beyond Celiac Hosts Upcoming Virtual Town Hall Featuring Stefano Guandalini, MD, Discussing Untreated Celiac Disease

Live Zoom on Tuesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. ET

Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, will host a virtual town hall with Stefano Guandalini, MD, professor emeritus at the University of Chicago and founder of the University of Chicago Celiac Disease Center, on Tuesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. ET. The town hall will feature a presentation by Dr. Guandalini on manifestations of untreated celiac disease as well as a Q&A session following the presentation.

Topics discussed will include:

* Risks of undiagnosed celiac disease

* Diagnosis and treatment of celiac disease in children

* FAQs from the celiac disease community including how occasional cross-contact with gluten impacts long-term health; neurological effects of celiac disease; and the risk of developing other autoimmune diseases

Dr. Guandalini is an internationally-recognized expert on celiac disease and has been ranked among America’s “Best Doctors” since 2008. His scientific and professional career has focused on treating children, with an emphasis on celiac disease. He published the Textbook of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition in 2016.

“We are honored to have Dr. Guandalini join us to share his expertise and experience as part of our ongoing town hall series,” said Beyond Celiac Director of Research Engagement Maria Luci. “Our goal for the town halls is to educate, inform and create dialogue between celiac patients and the medical experts who treat them. There is no one better to address our community than Dr. Guandalini.”

Dr. Guandalini is also the medical advisor for Beyond Celiac partner imaware™, the sponsor of this Town Hall.

Celiac disease is a serious, genetic autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and, if left untreated, can lead to serious, long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

