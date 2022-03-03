March 3, 2022 – TWC Partners with Multiple State Agencies to Launch Website to Streamline Early Childhood Services for Texas Parents

Date: March 3, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-590-2284

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ), working in partnership with several state agencies that also provide services to young children, is launching the Early Childhood Texas website, a streamlined resource for Texas parents to access information about available early childhood services available through TWC , Texas Education Agency, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The new website, earlychildhood.texas.gov, serves as a one-stop-shop to connect Texas parents with access to a variety of free or low cost services and resources, available through different state agencies and different programs.

“In the past, I have spent hours researching for resources in Texas to make sure my son is reaching his fullest potential,” said Lizzeth Saldaña from San Antonio, a mother of a son with special needs. “This website will allow parents to invest more time learning about their children’s abilities during the first crucial years of their child's development rather than spending hours researching and gathering tools all over the web.”

The Early Childhood Texas website offers Texans information and resources in the following areas:

Health & Development: child development including resources for children with special needs, nutrition, health tips and healthcare

Parenting: child safety, parenting tips and support, at-home learning activities

Child Care & Education: child care and after school programs, pre-kindergarten, Head Start and Early Childhood Special Education

Eligibility Programs: state sponsored programs and assistance opportunities for Texas families

“I am thrilled that the Early Childhood Texas website will be available to all for the benefit of children — our future generation of leaders,” said Marcy Hambrick, a parent from McKinney. “I love the fact that this website focuses on children because they are at the core of our society's future and development.”

Early Childhood Texas aims to provide families with young children easy access to Texas state agency programs, services and resources.

A team of staff from each agency has guided the development of this website with direct input from Texas parents and families. The website is managed by the interagency team and funded by the Texas Workforce Commission.

For more information visit https://earlychildhood.texas.gov/.

###eah