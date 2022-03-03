Captain Jako Hall Reveals Five Long-Distance Hiking Trails in South Africa

Expert hiker captain Jako Hall presents the best long-distance hiking trails with awe-inspiring scenery that South Africa has to offer for experienced hikers.

All in all, South Africa is home to some of the best long-distance hiking trails in the world.” — Jako Hall

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Africa is one of the best places in the world to take a long-distance hike. As mariner Jako Hall explains, there are many trails all over the country that offer spectacular views and challenges to even the most experienced hikers.

Some of these trails are on the shorter end, while some are more long-distance, providing a change of scenery and an overall magnificent adventure for those willing to take a physical challenge head-on.

One of South Africa's popular long-distance hiking trails is the Fish River Canyon Hiking Trail. It spans roughly 180 kilometres from the Orange River between South Africa and Namibia to the south of Seeheim. This trail is actually the second-longest in the entire world.

Hikers along the trail can get a glimpse back into history, with geology that dates back roughly 1.5 billion years. It's a moderate difficulty trail.

Another great option is the Drakensberg Grand Traverse. This trail along the Drakensberg mountains stretches 210 kilometres, and it's not for the faint of heart.

Travellers will have to trek their own trail, as there aren't any paths along it. Jako Hall explains the trail will include many descents and climbs up and down six of the highest peaks in the mountain range.

Another very strenuous long-distance hike can be had on the Rim of Africa, in the Western Cape. The trail is 600 kilometres, and the mountain terrain is quite rugged. Hikers will travel from Cederberg to the Outeniqua Mountains.

This trail will combine more traditional trails with hiking off-paths, and it's an adventure that only really experienced hikers should attempt.

If hikers are looking for a more moderate trip, they might consider the 60-kilometre Tsitsikamma Hiking Trail in the Western Cape of Nature Valley. Travellers will be greeted by much greenery and mountain fynbos all along the trail. It's a truly awe-inspiring walk through nature that could take five or six days to complete.

One of the best parts about this trail is there are shorter options available for those who want to experience all it has to offer without dedicating that much time, energy, and/or effort.

The final long-distance hiking trail that Jako Hall recommends is another moderately strenuous trek -- the Hoerikwaggo Trail. This trail is great for people who like mountain views and views of the ocean.

Along the trip, hikers will stop at the Cape Floral Kingdom World Heritage Site at the location where the City of Cape Town and the Cape Peninsula link together. Other top attractions along this hike are Simon's Town, Kommetjie, Silvermine, and Hout Bay.

All in all, South Africa is home to some of the best long-distance hiking trails in the world. Some of these are more strenuous, while others appeal to a wider audience.

About Captain Jako Hall

Captain Jako Hall is an experienced mariner and a former naval officer known for his strong work ethic and ability to lead and motivate crews. He pursued Maritime Studies at the University of Technology in Cape Town and has received the highest level of training in Navigation and Seamanship during his years in the Navy. After 13 distinguished years in the Navy, Jako joined the superyacht industry, following his passion for creating unique and exclusive experiences for high-net-worth clients. He’s managed multi-million euro projects that required attention to detail and efficiency and has a proven track record of operating at sea in remote and unsupported areas.