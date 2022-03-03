Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,518 in the last 365 days.

F&G seeking information about mule deer fawn shot and left to waste in Madison County

Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for information regarding a yearling mule deer fawn that was shot twice and left to waste in Madison County near the intersection of 10000 S. and Snake River Road earlier this week.

Officers discovered the dead deer fawn while out on patrol March 2. It is believed that the shooting incident occurred sometime between the night of Sunday Feb. 27 and the morning of Feb. 28, based on a recent sighting of the fawn while it was still alive.

“It is very likely that someone saw what happened to this fawn,” says Conservation Officer Joe Heald. “I would appreciate a call from anyone who has additional information or who may have seen some suspicious activity in the area.”

Anyone with information can call Officer Heald at (208)-993-0429, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report it online. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous and if that Information leads to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program.

You just read:

F&G seeking information about mule deer fawn shot and left to waste in Madison County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.