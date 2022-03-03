Brinton Vision Highlights the City of Saint Louis on Their Website

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Missouri , March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brinton Vision is proud to announce a new section on their website devoted to the city of Saint Louis. The section features things to see in St. Louis with having gained new vision from having LASIK or one of six alternatives offered by refractive surgeon Dr. Jason P. Brinton. Patients and families alike can enjoy all the attractions St. Louis offers. To date, articles about the Gateway Arch, St. Louis Zoo, and bike trails are already complete, and the practice plans on regularly highlighting both popular and must-see parts of the city. The section of the site also provides information on the history of St. Louis, important news, and more.



Dr. Jason Brinton is proud to call St. Louis home. Dr. Brinton lives in the city and, unlike some of the big box LASIK providers, doesn’t fly into St. Louis to do LASIK surgeries. This offers patients the confidence that their surgeon is available to them. As a third-generation ophthalmologist, Dr. Brinton chose to locate his practice in St. Louis because he recognized the vitality of this city and desires to leave a positive impact on this community. The practice wants to see the city flourish, and has even provided LASIK to those in need through a nomination-based program called “See the Good St. Louis”.

“I did a great deal of research before selecting where to locate our practice. Saint Louis was the perfect choice in terms of the citizens, the city’s feel, and the thriving business sector,” states founder Jason Brinton MD. He continues, “It has proven to be a fantastic city for the practice and my family.”

As part of the St. Louis community, Brinton Vision contributes to the healthy economy of this city that is founded on service, manufacturing, trade, transportation, and tourism industries. Well-known companies include: Anheuser-Busch, Wells Fargo Advisors, Anthem BlueCross and Blue Shield, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Spire, Inc., MilliporeSigma, Ameren Corporation, FleishmanHillard, Square, Inc., Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, Centene Corporation, Express Scripts. Many team members from these companies have experienced improved vision as they are patients of Brinton Vision patients. Brinton Vision is proud to be part of the fabric of the city and to provide its citizens with an opportunity for visual freedom.

An esteemed member of the city, a Harvard College graduate, a Harvard Medical School graduate, and board-certified physician by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Jason P. Brinton is an internationally respected LASIK and refractive surgeon. Dr. Brinton is committed to patient excellence and treating each person like family. His practice philosophy has always been to select the best procedure for each patient rather than guide patients into the path of a single refractive procedure. Even individuals who have been informed they are not a candidate for LASIK can come to Brinton Vision looking for the most advanced, proven technology available. To learn more about Brinton Vision and the city of St. Louis, visit the practice website at https://brintonvision.com.

