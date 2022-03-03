Submit Release
Camp Guernsey’s Emigrant Hill Road will close temporarily for training

Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center is closing Emigrant Hill temporarily due to live-fire training in the camp’s North Training Area on March 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please call Mr. Rob Cain at 307-836-7834 or 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine at 307-836-7771, or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page, found here: https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC/.

