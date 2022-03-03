Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,481 in the last 365 days.

UDAF Officials Monitoring Avian Influenza Diagnosed in the U.S.

The United States is experiencing the spread of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in several states including Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, Maine, Delaware, New York, and Michigan, who all have confirmed cases in both commercial and backyard flocks. No cases have been detected in Utah at this time, but state officials are monitoring the situation closely.

“This disease poses a threat to our poultry industry, backyard hobby flocks, and human health,” said Dr. Dean Taylor, State Veterinarian. “Care should be used in handling poultry or wildlife.”

Indicators of HPAI in avian flocks are incidents of high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds. If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, it should be reported to the State Veterinarian at djtaylor@utah.gov.

Avian influenza is frequently spread through migratory waterfowl, and these birds often do not show any symptoms. The most effective means to control this disease is to practice good biosecurity at both large commercial facilities and in-home flocks of poultry. Greater risk exists when waterfowl are in close proximity to domestic fowl.

For more information and guidance on how to protect animal and human health, visit USDA’s Defend the Flock website.

 

.

You just read:

UDAF Officials Monitoring Avian Influenza Diagnosed in the U.S.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.