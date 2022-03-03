External Defibrillators Market Anticipated to Witness a Tremendous CAGR of 3.44% by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The demand for External Defibrillators is primarily associated with the growing incidence of cardiac disorders such as arrhythmias, bradycardias, among others, rise in the geriatric population, integration of advanced technology, growing investments by government and private manufacturers, and rising awareness programs regarding cardiovascular disorders leading to more usage of External Defibrillators, leading to a direct rise in the External Defibrillators market.

DelveInsight's External Defibrillators Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast External Defibrillators, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the External Defibrillators Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the External Defibrillators Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall External Defibrillators Market during the forecasted period.

Key External Defibrillators companies proactively working in the market include ZOLL Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., BPL Medical Technologies, Mediana Co., Ltd, CU Medical System Inc., Stryker, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, SCHILLER, Bexen Cardio, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Progetti S.r.l., Starker Medical SL, HEARTHERO, Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc., Trivitron Healthcare, Amiitalia, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co., Ltd, Metrax GmbH, Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd, among others.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global External Defibrillators market is expected to surge at a substantial CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026.

In August 2021, Kestra™ Medical Technologies, Inc. received the premarket US FDA approval for the ASSURE® Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD) system.

In November 2020, HeartHero has been granted the CE mark for Elliot, a portable, lightweight automated external defibrillator.

In July 2020, Phillips received 510(k) clearances from the FDA for its HeartStart FR3 Defibrillators.

To pick on the latest highlights related to External Defibrillators get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the External Defibrillators Market Report.

External Defibrillators Overview

Defibrillators are a type of medical device that restores a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart. They are used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia, a heartbeat that is uneven or that is too fast or too slow. External Defibrillators constitute portable, life-saving devices designed to treat several heart diseases such as cardiac arrest, a medical condition in which the heart stops beating suddenly and unexpectedly. These are mainly of automated and semi-automated type. The demand for External Defibrillators is increasing due to the rising prevalence of heart-associated disorders such as arrhythmias, bradycardia, hypertension which could ultimately lead to a heart attack.

External Defibrillators Market Insight

Geographically, the Global External Defibrillators market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall External Defibrillators market during the forecast period. This domination is due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, access to better healthcare infrastructure coupled with the presence of major External Defibrillators market players in the region. Further, in the United States, the risk of being affected by cardiovascular disease is increasing dramatically. Also, the presence of key manufacturers in the region such as Stryker, ZOLL, Phillips, among others in the region will surge the external defibrillators market.

For instance, in 2019, Stryker launched LIFEPAK® CR2 External Defibrillators with LIFELINK central™ AED Program Manager in the United States.

Due to the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases in the European region countries and the Asian countries, Europe and Asia-Pacific region will have massive future growth potential for the Global External Defibrillators.

Learn more about the Several Uses of External Defibrillators @ External Defibrillators Usage Assessment

External Defibrillators Market Dynamics

The increasing burden of hypertension among the population across the globe, as well as increasing cardiovascular disorders such as arrhythmias, bradycardias serve as a potential factor for bolstering the External Defibrillators market. In addition rising old age population, those who are more prone to develop heart-associated problems are likely to augment the External Defibrillators market. Also, the rising healthcare costs, improving healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, increase in disposable income in growing economies are other aspects in favor of boosting the External Defibrillators market.

In addition, various commercialization activities including collaborations, product launch, merger acquisition, and others in the field of External Defibrillators are also projected to fuel the market. Moreover, the rising initiative by the state for the installation of External Defibrillators at public places apart from hospitals aiming to prevent sudden cardiac arrest is also a prominent factor contributing to the External Defibrillators market growth. The rapid technological innovations, favorable government regulation are also some of the factors that are anticipated to push the External Defibrillators market in the coming years.

However, certain factors such as lack of awareness regarding early corrective measures about Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SAC) and strict regulatory approval process might impede the External Defibrillators market.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on External Defibrillators get a snapshot of the External Defibrillators Impact by COVID-19

Scope of the External Defibrillators Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Non-Wearable [Semi-Automated, Automated] and Wearable

Non-Wearable [Semi-Automated, Automated] and Wearable Market Segmentation By End-User : Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others

: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight’s Analysis: The Global External Defibrillators Market was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.44% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to dominate the market @ Key External Defibrillators Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 External Defibrillators Key Factors Analysis 5 External Defibrillators Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on External Defibrillators Market 7 External Defibrillators Market Layout 8 External Defibrillators Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 External Defibrillators Company and Product Profiles 9.1 ZOLL Medical Corporation

9.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.3 BPL Medical Technologies

9.4 Stryker

9.5 Mediana Co., Ltd

9.6 CU Medical System Inc.

9.7 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd,

9.8 SCHILLER

9.9 Bexen Cardio

9.10 Nihon Kohden Corporation

9.11 Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

9.12 Progetti S.r.l.

9.13 Starker Medical SL

9.14 HEARTHERO

9.15 Kestra Medical Technologies, Inc. 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Gain rich insights about the latest External Defibrillators regulatory approvals @ External Defibrillators Regulatory Landscape And Patent Analysis

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

