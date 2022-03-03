Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry Expected to Garner $4,934 Million by 2025

The requirement of cooperating handsets and their high price is expected to impede the Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in customers inclination toward ultra-secure smartphones, its ability to provide better security and reliable transmission of data, and growth in adoption of ultra-secure smartphones for military and commercial applications drive the global Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry growth. However, requirement of cooperating handsets and its high price hampers this growth to a certain extent.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry by Operating System and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry was valued at $818 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $4,934 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2018 to 2025. In 2016, the android segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry.

Android segment dominated the global Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of android in many ultra-secure smartphones. Furthermore, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.10% during the forecast period.

The global Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry was dominated by the government agencies segment in 2016, and it is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the enterprise segment is also expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to adoption of BYOD trend in many large enterprises.

North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2016. Further, Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry:

• The android segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry during the forecast period.

• In 2016, the government agencies segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other end users.

• North America generated the highest revenue in 2016.

• Europe is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Ultra-Secure Smartphone Industry that are profiled in the report include ESD Crytophone, BlackBerry Limited, DarkMatter, Inc., Sirin Labs, Turing Robotic Industries, Boeing, Silent Circle, LLC, and Atos SE.

