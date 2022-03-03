Submit Release
Secretary of State John H. Merrill Releases 2022 Annual Report

Thursday, March 3, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill released the 2022 Annual Report, which highlights the progress made by the Office of the Secretary of State during the last calendar year.

2022 Annual Report

To receive a hard copy of last year’s Annual Report, please contact our office at (334) 242-7200.

 

 

###

