Secretary of State John H. Merrill Releases 2022 Annual Report

Thursday, March 3, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL—Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill released the 2022 Annual Report, which highlights the progress made by the Office of the Secretary of State during the last calendar year.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.