Sales Of Honey Are Expected To Exceed US$ 15.2 Bn By Registering A Positive CAGR Of 5.1% During The Forecast Period 2021-2031, Fact.MR Study

“Increasing consumption due to its medicinal properties and various flavours of honey are increasing the demand for honey and honey based products, providing immense expansion opportunities for key manufacturers,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

The global honey market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by the end of 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- global honey sales inclined significantly amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A series of studies conducted during the tumultuous year concluded that honey possesses numerous healing and immunity boosting properties, capable of imparting resistance to several bacterial, viral and fungal infections.

The demand for organic honey and flavoured honey has increased the sales of honey in various regions.

Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 US$ 9.2 Billion Market forecast value in 2031 US$ 15.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume

Competitive Landscape of Honey Market-

Key players manufacturing honey are Valeo Foods Group, Uren Food Group, Miller Honey Company, Beechworth Honey Pvt Ltd, QQR Paynes Bee Farm, Beyond the Hive, Oha Honey LP, Barkman Honey LLC, Dabur India Ltd, Streamland Biological Technology Ltd, Bee Maid Honey and Capilano Honey among others.

Beechworth Honey Pty Ltd company develops and offers numerous honey products such as Bee warm almond honey, bee fruity scented ash honey, bee fruity blackberry honey, honey chocolate and hazelnut, honey for cheese, and honey ginger soda among others.

In January 2021, Valeo Foods Group acquired Schluckwerder Holding GmbH, the leading specialist producer of confectionary products, taking its revenue total up to € 1.2 million. Furthermore, this will enable the company to deploy more honey-based confectionary products.

What Growth Prospects Abound in the U.S and Europe Market?

The U.S is anticipated to emerge as a highly opportunistic market for honey and honey products. According to Fact.MR, the region is expected to register a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, honey consumption continues to increase, with an average of nearly one pound (0.9 pounds) being consumed as of 2016, compared to 0.5 pounds per capita as of 1990. It further discovered that consumption of all caloric sweeteners has been declining for the past 15 years.

For the purpose of this study, Fact.MR has segmented the global honey market report on the basis of processing, distribution channel, and region:

Processing Outlook

Organic

Conventional

Product

Clear Honey

Varietal Honey

Manuka Honey

Sourwood Honey

Buckwheat Honey

Rosemary Honey

Dandelion Honey

Eucalyptus Honey

Other Honey





Distribution Channel Outlook

Honey Sales via Business to Business Channels

Honey Sales via Food & Beverage Channels

Honey Sales via Cosmetics & Personal Care Channels

Honey Sales via Pharmaceutical Channels

Honey Sales via Business to Consumer Channels

Honey Sales via Modern Trade Channels

Honey Sales via Convenience Stores

Honey Sales via Online Retailers

Honey Sales via Other Channels





Packaging

Honey in Glass Jars

Honey in Plastic Containers

Honey in Bulk Packaging





As per Fact.MR, Europe comprised of the largest revenue share, exceeding 33% in 2020. According to the European Commission, nearly 3/5th of the honey consumed is produced domestically.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global honey market expected to surge 1.6x by 2031 compared to 2021

By sales channel, food & beverage to emerge dominant, capturing 70% of global demand

Sales of organic honey to surge, yielding US$ 150 Mn by 2022-end

U.S to be a lucrative market, expanding at a CAGR of 6% through 2031

Europe to be the largest market, capturing 1/3rd of global market revenue

3 out of 10 honey sales to happen across Asia, with China topping other countries

Middle East & Africa to account for 20% of global honey sales from 2021-2031





Over the last five years, between 2016 and 2020, the global honey market exceeded a market value of US$ 9 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 4% across the historical period. Consumption of honey especially increased amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as individuals sought to consume those foods which helped enhance immunity and offer protection from microbe-based infections.

Manufacturers of honey are focusing on importing honey and providing it on a larger geographical scale. The demand from end industries such as bakeries and beverages has propelled over time. This, in turn, has positively impacted the sales of honey.

Key Points Covered in Honey Industry Analysis

Market estimates and forecast 2016-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on Honey Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

