Louisiana Lottery Corporations Names Elizabeth Tranchina as Vice President of Sports Gaming and Deputy General Counsel

BATON ROUGE—Louisiana Lottery President Rose Hudson announced that Elizabeth Tranchina has been named vice president of sports gaming and deputy general counsel for the corporation.

Tranchina boasts more than a 30-year-long career in the gaming industry, most recently as director of compliance at Rush Street Interactive. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Southern University.

As vice president of sports gaming and deputy general counsel at the Lottery, Tranchina will manage all aspects of sports gaming operations, including the licensure and regulation of operators, suppliers, and vendors. Other responsibilities include overseeing drafting, interpreting and administering the laws, rules, and regulations applicable to sports gaming.