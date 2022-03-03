BlocStarz becomes the first Bollywood project to launch celebrity tokens on the blockchain
Every celebrity has their unique social token, whose value fluctuates based on their daily popularity with fansINDIA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blocstarz turns celebrity status into digital currency on the blockchain. The initial launch will feature the top 100 Bollywood celebrities, each with their own social token and NFT marketplace. The token’s value will be determined by the demand for the tokens, based on each celebrity’s daily popularity with their fanbase. Every token will also come with various privileges. A unique and innovative project that facilitates a creator economy by enabling fans to buy and sell the tokens just like a company on the stock market.
“Bollywood is one of the most glamorous industries globally; each celebrity has a huge following and a fanbase in every corner of the world. Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that will change the world. We believe Blocstarz is one of the boldest crypto projects to come out of Bollywood & one that could change the future of the social economy. We wanted to create a platform for fans that enables them to profit from the success that relates to their favourite celebrities, a symbiotic relationship between celebrities and fans,” said Harry, Founder, Xazur Technology that powers the Blocstarz platform.
It was launched with celebrities, musicians, artists, & writers in Bollywood. Soon it will be open to anyone with a significant influence or following, including controversial politicians. Fans will have the option to trade their token with other fans or sell them for profit on the Blocstarz marketplace. Holding the tokens will also come with exciting privileges like access to virtual Blocstarz Lounge to hang out with actual celebrities in the Metaverse.
Every celebrity on the platform will have their own NFT studio and marketplace where they can release their NFT collections with special privileges, and fans will have the opportunity to collaborate with their chosen celebrity and upload their creative work on the celebrity’s personnel page to be shared and sold to the public.
“Blocstarz NFT Studio offers opportunities to create which are only limited by an individual’s imagination. Blocstarz also offers to collaborate with celebrities in creating and launching their own NFT collection. The artist brings their ideas and vision, and we bring them to life using Blocstarz technology for a slice of revenue.” said Harry.
To fund their vision, BlocStarz is releasing their token called “Starz” that powers the platform via their website, which will be one of the most anticipated token launches to come out of Bollywood, “It is truly a unique NFT crypto project to have been launched in Bollywood ever and has the potential to change the future of the creator economy completely. Our vision for the future is to "Tokenize everyone and everything.” We believe everyone in the future will have their own token on the blockchain, and it will be as common as having your email or mobile number,” said Harry.
To know more about BlocStarz, visit the website.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Xazur Technology
Brand Project Name: Blocstarz
Email: hi@blocstarz.com
City: New Delhi, South Delhi, 110024, INDIA
Country: India
Website: https://blocstarz.com
Blocstarz
Xazur Technology
hi@blocstarz.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter