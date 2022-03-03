Submit Release
Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of February 2022

Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.

CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.

Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:

Online Resources
• Black Belt Bruce

Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Simple Wishes SuperMom Bralette
• HOFISH 3 Pack Seamless Clip Down Deep V Neck Push Up Nursing Bra Maternity Bras
• HOFISH Women's Over The Belly Pregnancy Support Breathable Maternity Shorts
• HOFISH Women's Ultra-Soft Thermal Bottom Underwear Stretchy Maternity Long Leggings Yoga Pants for Pregnancy
• HOFISH Silicone Baby Spoon - 100% Food Grade Silicone Spoons for Baby Led Weaning - Designed by a Pediatric Feeding Specialist - 1-6mos+ BPA Free
• Tushbaby Hip Carrier
• Quid Stroller
• SPLATZ™ Naturally Fun Hand Soap

Food & Supplements
• Dr. Branam's Xylitol Toothpaste

Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Wonder GardenWonder Garden
• Triangle Math Flash Cards
• Contixo V8 / V9 / V10 / V10+ / K102 Kids Tablets

Apps and Software
• Toddler Games for 3 Year Olds
• Dr. Seuss Deluxe Books app
• Prodigy Math
• Kartoon Channel!
• Amazon Kids+Amazon Kids+
• Mightier
• Troomi Safe smartphones for kids

Children’s Picture Books
• Zealy’s New Blessings: The Adventures of Zealy and Whubba Book 5 Series 1
• The Storm Tree
• Let My Colors Go
• Fred Gets Frustrated - A Children's Calm Down Book
• Sue's Sky
• Welcome to Planet Positive
• PAWS and THINK! Never Give Up
• Dinosaurs Living in My Hair!3: An Underwater Adventure
• Jesus Loves Me - Sound Book
• Santa's Lost Buttons
• Tales from a Penny: A Trip to the Park
• Kindness is my Superpower: A children’s Book About Empathy, Kindness and Compassion
• Coconut My First Toddler Swing
• NightBuddies® Sleepy Sea Life 15
• Soothing Snuggler
• Zookeepers and Friends
• Andi’s Valentine Tree: A Dance-It-Out Creative Movement Story for Young Movers
• Tall Boots
• The Llove Llama Travels the 7 Continents
• In Ryland's Pocket
• My Big Notebook

Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Addy's Journey to her Forever Home

Young Adult Books
• The Fragrance of a Girl’s World: Because Girls are Created Equally Different

Adult Books
• Taking The Cape Off: How to Lead through Mental Illness, Unimaginable Grief and Loss
• Babies Build Toddlers: A Montessori Guide to Parenting the First 18 Months

Miscellaneous
• SwagBOARD Twist T580 Hoverboard

