CHKP Foods is poised to disrupt the plant-based yogurt category and is now Parve Kosher certified by the Orthodox Union
For our brand, the word "Kosher" symbolizes recognition, a sense of belonging, and validation for doing things authentically”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chickpea-based non-dairy brand CHKP Foods is launching in New York City retail this spring. In addition, the company's CEO has just announced that the brand is now Parve Kosher and recognized by the Orthodox Union (OU).
The OU symbol on the brand's packaging confirms that CHKP Foods products do not contain dairy, meat, or dairy and meat derivatives. The products are also not made on equipment used for producing meat products.
"We are now officially Kosher! Not just Kosher, but Parve Kosher, recognized by OU – the Orthodox Union. Being an Israeli and U.S.-based company, we resonate strongly with this landmark. For our brand, the word "Kosher" symbolizes recognition, a sense of belonging, and validation for doing things authentically."
-Noam Sharon, Co-Founder and CEO of CHKP Foods
CHKP Foods is on a mission to create non-dairy products SO delicious that consumers can choose them for all the right reasons: fantastic taste, creamy texture, and joyful indulgence. In addition, they're also very nourishing – boasting 5g-6g of protein per cup and active cultures – and supportive of a healthy planet.
The brand will debut at the highly anticipated Expo West in Anaheim, California, between Wednesday, March 8th and Friday, March 11th. Attendees can visit booth #N1333 in the Hot Products section of North Hall level 200 and sample their plain, vanilla, blueberry, and strawberry yogurts.
About CHKP Foods:
CHKP Foods is a plant-based dairy brand that has unlocked the secret of an ingredient with huge benefits despite the chickpea's tiny size. The company has harnessed the power of chickpeas to create decadently dairy-free products that will delight with their unexpected creaminess, fuel with their protein, and spread smiles with their sustainability story.
To learn more about CHKP Foods, visit www.chkpfoods.com
