IPD Group Joins Fight Against Russian Propaganda, Halts Russia Sales
IPD Group has joined global tech companies’ fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD Group, a U.S.-based international firm known for its development of market-leading news apps, state-of-the-art web-based services as well as its EIN Presswire service, has joined global tech companies’ fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
— David Rothstein
The company has excluded all Russian pro-government sources such as RT and Sputnik from its search results as they have become part of the Russian government’s war efforts.
IPD Group has also begun to reject all press releases from Russian and Belarusian government institutions or state companies.
Last but not least IPD Group is financially supporting Ukraine via donations to humanitarian organizations that provide assistance to this war-torn country and its citizens.
For further information on IPD Group’s positions and steps regarding the Ukraine crisis please contact us at press@ipdgroup.com.
