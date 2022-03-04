Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles March 2022 Newsletter Now Available

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles March 2022 Newsletter

Kovels’ March newsletter features farm toys, vintage chairs, phonographs, diving apparatus, Dutch pottery, and Tinworth figurines, all with photos and prices.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toy replicas of farm vehicles from a single owner’s collection were auctioned in South Dakota and are featured in a sales report in the March 2022 issue of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles newsletter. Most were in excellent condition, many in their original boxes, and some brought remarkably high prices. Kovels’ newsletter pictures the top seller, a starter set of five New Holland toy farm vehicles that that brought more than $10,000, along with John Deere, Farmall and Ford tractors that ranged from $40 to $8,800.

Great vintage modern style chairs can be found at flea markets, auctions, and house sales and knowing designers and makers is important to their value. A Chicago auction offered many examples of “modern” chairs sought by both collectors and homeowners. Enjoy the design—and high prices—of chairs by George Nakashima, Pierre Jeanneret, Gio Ponti, and other midcentury designers in Kovels’ March newsletter.

A recent auction in Illinois offered a collection of early phonographs and related items. Kovels’ latest issue pictures a turn-of-the-century gramophone, a double-horn “talking machine” disc phonograph, as well as an early 5-inch disc, a replacement spear-tip horn, and a Charlie Chaplin dancing phonograph toy with prices that went from $1,000 to $57,000.

A London auction featured two hard-to-find collectibles among the offerings—glazed stoneware figurines by George Tinworth and Dutch art pottery. Tinworth was an English ceramic artist who worked for the Doulton factory at Lambeth, England, from 1867 until he died in 1913. Collectors love his whimsical mice figurines and Kovels’ March issue pictures examples that sold from $950 to $5,000. Kovels’ also pictures vases and a plate made by early 20th century artists at pottery factories in the Netherlands. Most had art nouveau style decoration and brought $500 to $1,200.

And last but not least, diving equipment is a popular subset of maritime collectibles. A recent Kansas auction offered old diving apparatus and Kovels’ pictures vintage examples used by U.S Navy divers. See the old Mark V diving helmet that sold for more than $20,000 along with a newer Mark 12 diving helmet, suit, and boots, and other related equipment in the March newsletter.

The Kovels examine the market for antique and vintage fishing lures and list some makers to look for. Enjoy Terry Kovel’s tips on smart flea market shopping. The March Dictionary of Marks lists marks found on costume jewelry, while the Collector’s Gallery answers readers’ questions about a cloisonné vase, a 19th century dry sink, an elephant perfume locket, and a decorative pottery decanter used to chill beverages. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the March 2022 Buyer’s Price Guide.

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles newsletter is available as a print subscription, or as a digital version that is included in the Kovels Knowledge and Kovels All Access memberships. Start your Kovels Knowledge Free Trial.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 54th edition, as well as dozens of leaflets, and three series about antiques for television.

Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks dictionary, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles Newsletter with 47 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.