Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Russian-Made Liquor in Vermont Liquor Outlets

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Today I directed the Commissioner of Liquor and Lottery to remove Russian-owned products from state agent store shelves and cease purchasing new stock from Russian-owned distilleries until further notice.

“Later this week, I will issue an executive order detailing further action and state sanctions Vermont will pursue to respond to the illegal and heinous Putin invasion of Ukraine.

“There are few things individual states can do alone, but I am heartened by the overwhelming and united response from the Free World in support of the people of Ukraine. Vermonters are inspired by the bravery, courage, and sacrifice of those who seek nothing more than the freedom to determine their own futures. The Ukrainian people are fighting for the same values we believein, and we must come together to support them.” 

