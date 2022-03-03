Powerful Women Having Powerful Conversations: ‘Erin Joy Talks Business’ Launches on KMOX
The new show, Erin Joy Talks Business, will debut on March 13, 2022 and will air at 8pm CT on Sunday evenings, with an extended version available as a podcast.
The show will benefit so many women, offering deep conversations with a broad range of inspiring female executives that I have come to know and admire throughout nearly three decades in business.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Joy, founder and CEO of Erin Joy Companies, will grace the storied airwaves of the largest and oldest radio station in the Midwest, KMOX, adding a female-owned business perspective to the all-male lineup on Sunday nights. The new show, Erin Joy Talks Business, will debut on March 13, 2022 and will air at 8pm CT on Sunday evenings, with an extended version of the show available as a podcast via major streaming platforms.
KMOX will air 48 hour-long episodes of the show in 2022, featuring some of the brightest and most innovative women entrepreneurs in the world. All 48 episodes will also be available via podcast streaming services, along with 26 bonus episodes to be posted throughout the year.
“The show will benefit so many women,” said Joy. “I will be having deep conversations with a broad range of inspiring female executives and founders that I have come to know and admire throughout nearly three decades in business. Now, these conversations can be shared with all women, from all backgrounds and industries, to better their businesses. It’s such a great opportunity to support each other and expand the conversation.”
With only 39 percent of radio hosts being women overall, shows with a solo woman at the helm number in the single digits. KMOX recognized a lack of content geared towards women executives and entrepreneurs, and decided that Erin Joy was the perfect fit to fill it.
“I am absolutely thrilled to have Erin Joy join the Voice of St. Louis and to debut "Powerful Women Having Powerful Conversations," said Becky Domyan, SVP/Market Manager at Audacy, Inc. in St. Louis. “Uplifting the voices of women is a key priority for us at KMOX, and Erin is leading the way. I am looking forward to Erin spotlighting these amazing women for inspiration, wisdom, and perspective. The goal is to magnify these voices to help women grow and succeed in St Louis and beyond.”
In addition to the backing of KMOX, Erin Joy Talks Business is sponsored by Enterprise Bank and Trust. Women in business will benefit from Erin’s 25+ years of executive coaching and the lessons learned along the way. A robust calendar of upcoming guests includes Katie Collier of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria; Prema Behan of Three Sticks Wines, and Tamara Keefe of Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery. Tamara Keefe will be the show’s inaugural guest.
Imbued with laughter and goodwill, conversations with these business legends will explore the intersection of psychology and business, using their real experiences to delve into important topics like the connection between business growth and mindset, resilience and the psychology of entrepreneurship, setting intentions, healthy compartmentalization and work-life balance in the C-suite. The format will include in-depth interviews, monologues, panel discussions, Q&A segments and features like “Off the mic,” where Erin dives deeper with her guests for the extended show podcast.
Listeners can get involved and engage with Erin and the show in several ways. Visit the website erinjoy.com to submit potential topics for the show as well as questions for Erin and her guests; subscribe to the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming platform including Spotify, Apple, Stitcher and Audacy. Listeners can contact hello@erinjoy.com to suggest a potential guest or topic and visit erinjoy.com to utilize all of the small business resources, including subscribing to the email list, downloading the Erin Joy App, joining Erin’s Mastermind or submitting a contact form for more information on becoming an Erin Joy consulting client.
About Erin Joy
As the founder of Erin Joy Companies, Erin Joy uses nearly three decades’ experience in entrepreneurship, roundtable facilitation, business strategy, and executive coaching to help fellow female business owners and executives launch, propel, and grow their companies. During her career, Erin created and led the national award-winning Midwest Women Business Owners’ Conference; founded the female executive roundtable and leadership mentoring organization Black Dress Circle; released an anthology of advice titled The Anatomy of Accomplishment: Your Guide to Bigger, Better, Bolder Business Results; and been featured in USA Today, the St. Louis Business Journal, and Entrepreneur Quarterly. In 2016 and 2019, she was named to the Top 100 St. Louisans To Know, and recognized with an international Enterprising Women of the Year Champion Award in 2019. As the host of Erin Joy Talks Business on KMOX and podcast streaming platforms, Erin brings her wisdom and insights to a whole new audience of women entrepreneurs. For more information on Erin Joy, visit erinjoy.com.
