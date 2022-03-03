Powerful Women Having Powerful Conversations: ‘Erin Joy Talks Business’ Launches on KMOX

Erin Joy Talks Business Debuts March 13 on KMOX Powerful conversations with powerful women happen weekly on Erin Joy Talks Business. Erin Joy Talks Business airs on Sunday evenings at 8 p.m. CT on KMOX.

The new show, Erin Joy Talks Business, will debut on March 13, 2022 and will air at 8pm CT on Sunday evenings, with an extended version available as a podcast.

The show will benefit so many women, offering deep conversations with a broad range of inspiring female executives that I have come to know and admire throughout nearly three decades in business.” — Erin Joy