Microban® and Manchester Mills® Expand the Protect360° Product Range to Include Antimicrobial Shower Curtains
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International and Manchester Mills, a Guest Worldwide company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), are excited to announce the launch of shower curtains with built-in antimicrobial product protection for the hospitality and healthcare industries, expanding on the success of the Protect360° range of innovative textile solutions. Microban® antimicrobial technology is built into the Protect360° shower curtain and its liner to inhibit odors and the growth of damaging bacteria, mold, mildew and fungus. Bart Kennedy, senior director of business development – global textiles from Microban, explained: “The new Protect360° shower curtains are unmatched in their quality and integrate rigorous antimicrobial protection with aesthetically engineered textiles, putting customers’ cleanliness needs at the forefront.”
In a recent survey conducted by Microban, 85 % of hotel guests consider the cleanliness of shower curtains and liners very important when staying at a hotel, yet shower curtains and liners are perceived as one of the dirtiest items in a hotel room. The excess moisture and humidity in hotel bathrooms can allow mold to spread and multiply on shower curtains if they are not routinely and properly cleaned. Microban antimicrobial technology works continuously to keep the shower curtain cleaner and fresher in between washes. Elizabeth McNulty, senior vice president and general manager at Manchester Mills, commented: “At Manchester Mills, our goal is to develop innovative textile solutions that provide a cleaner experience and increase consumer confidence. Building on our successful Protect360° lineup to include shower curtains and liners with Microban antimicrobial protection is the perfect textile solution to meet the needs of the hospitality and healthcare industries.”
Protect360° shower curtains are also water repellent, allowing for quick drying time. Ultrasonic hems with magnets keep the shower curtain perfectly in place, while hook-free rings promote easy installation. Long lasting and durable, Protect360° shower curtains were commercially wash-tested to withstand rigorous hospitality and healthcare standards. Available in neutral colors, design options range from solid, textured fabrics with decorative accents to classic patterns that look stylish in every bathroom.
To learn more about Protect360° shower curtains, visit www.manchestermills.com.
About Manchester Mills®
Manchester Mills is one of the world’s top textile manufacturers, with a powerful blend of manufacturing flexibility and expertise focused on uncompromising quality and a relentless passion for innovation. As a next-generation textile partner, we focus on engineering smarter textile solutions through a global team of creators, innovators and partners that put client needs at the forefront – from sourcing top-quality raw materials to leading-edge R&D and vigorous quality control. As part of Guest Worldwide, a Sysco company, Manchester Mills has been a leading provider of textile products for more than 40 years with operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is a global specialist in antimicrobial, odor control, smart surface, and disinfection technologies. Our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today the Microban brand and technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
For more information contact:
Shannon Mutschler
Media Contact
shannon.mutschler@sysco.com
Maria Diefenbach
Global Textiles Marketing Manager
Maria.Diefenbach@Microban.com