Ken Garff Automotive Named Official Utah Jazz Partner
Ken Garff Automotive Sponsorship with Utah Jazz to Impact Community with Service Projects
The Utah Jazz announced today that the Ken Garff Automotive Group has been named an Official Partner of the Utah Jazz – a first-time sponsorship agreement between the two long-standing fixtures in the Utah business community.
The multi-year partnership will focus on joint community initiatives that have a positive impact, consistent with the “We’re Hear For You” service projects of Ken Garff and the NBA Cares outreach programs of the Jazz.
Ken Garff will be the presenting sponsor and supporter of the Jazz’s Season of Giving activities between Thanksgiving and the New Year, including a holiday toy drive at its dealerships and Vivint Arena. The Jazz and Ken Garff will also team up for a halftime toy toss at a future Jazz game.
“Our two organizations may be in different businesses, but we share a strong desire to serve our communities,” said Jim Olson, Utah Jazz president. “Ken Garff is a model company for giving back and helping local businesses, organizations, and community members in need. Our partnership empowers us to be even more impactful, reach more people and use our resources for the greater good.”
“We’re excited to partner with the Utah Jazz for the first time in our 90-year history and recognize the good our two organizations can do together for the community,” said Brett Hopkins, CEO of the Ken Garff Automotive Group. “Additionally, we see this as a tremendous opportunity for our employees to experience the Utah Jazz both in-arena at games and in the community as we serve together.”
Through the NBA Cares social responsibility program, the Jazz unite people and communities through the game of basketball and shine a light on important social issues through hands-on service and youth-serving programs in education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.
About the Utah Jazz
Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 17 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across six states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.
About Ken Garff
Founded in 1932 by Ken Garff, the company operates 62 stores throughout Utah, Texas, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, California, Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming, with over 5,000 employees. The brand slogan “We Hear You” demonstrates Ken Garff Automotive Group’s commitment to giving customers exceptional experiences. It’s “We’re Hear For You” program continues to benefit dozens of underserved communities. For more information, visit www.kengarff.com.
