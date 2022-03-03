Relax & Ride Bikes Announces Rebranding As Relax and Ride

Relax and Ride launched its brand-new website at the start of 2022, kicking off a major rebranding effort by the company. In addition, the company announced that they are looking for new partnerships to expand its catalog.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, USA , March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online eBikes store Relax & Ride Bikes, announced rebranding as Relax and Ride. The company launched its newly rebranded website in early 2022, kicking off what it calls "a major rebranding effort." The online store offers a large selection of various types of bikes ranging from mountain bikes to the latest eBikes and everything in between. In addition, the company is also looking to partner with brands of ebike manufacturers in a bid to expand its catalog of eBikes.

The demand for eBikes has been on an upward trajectory ever since the start of the pandemic in 2019. Sales since then have grown by 145 percent from 2019 to 2020 and are more than double the number of classic bikes, according to the leading market research group NPD Group. Though exact estimates may vary, many industry experts put the number of eBikes purchased by Americans in 2020 at around the half a million mark. It’s a surprisingly high figure, but industry experts expect it to rise as the quality and technology behind the bikes improve over time.

Readers can find out more about Relax and Ride while checking out the company’s latest selection of bikes by visiting https://relaxandride.com/

“We've put extra special care into everything - from procurement to financing and customer service; we want to offer our customers the best possible experience. Our next step for 2022 will be to continue expanding our partner network of manufacturers with the goal of making ebikes more accessible.” Jason Owens, Managing Partner at Relax and Ride Bikes

Relax and Ride’s rebrand hopes to achieve a couple of goals: being a more memorable brand that people can trust. The company’s excellent customer service and a large selection of branded eBikes have made them the go-to online store for anyone looking for an ebike.

About Relax and Ride

Relax and Ride is an online eBike store created with the purpose of making shopping for eBikes easier and faster. Even though the ebike technology is relatively new, most manufacturers sell the bikes they make on their website, making finding the right bike for buyers challenging. Relax and Ride ebikes buyers are able to quickly sort through what is available on the market to find the best ebike at a price under the current retail price.

Relax and Ride has ebikes from brands that are otherwise hard to find. The company also offers free shipping within the US and various financing options.

Website: https://relaxandride.com/





Name: Jason Owens Organization: Relax and Ride Address: 5900 Balcones Dr. STE 100, Austin, TX 78731, USA Phone: 2143926260